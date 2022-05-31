© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Almost Yesterday
Almost Yesterday is a glimpse into the rich history of our region. Dr. Frank Nickell takes listeners on a journey to specific moments in time, such as the first radio broadcast on KFVS, the history of Farmington’s Carleton College, and the short-lived safari on a Mississippi River island. A gifted storyteller and local historian, Dr. Nickell’s wit and love for the past are combined with sounds and music that augment his narrative.On Saturday, June 7, 2008, Almost Yesterday received First Place in the "Special Programs" category at the Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards Banquet in Kansas City, Missouri.Almost Yesterday airs every Wednesday at 5:42 and 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m.Local support for Almost Yesterday is provided by Paul Blake Ozbun, Attorney Law. In Cape Girardeau and online at semolaw.com.

Almost Yesterday: The Flat River Riot of 1917

KRCU Public Radio | By Frank Nickell
Published May 31, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT
Southeast Missouri State University

It seems like Almost Yesterday that the lead mining area of Southeast Missouri was caught up in a tense situation known as the “Flat River Riot.”

From the early decades of the 18th century the lead of St. Francois County was of national importance. This was especially true when America was at war.

The greatest demand for lead came in the early 20th century and during World War I, when approximately 70% of the national lead supply came from the Missouri “Lead Belt.” Much of the labor for the new American industry came from large numbers of immigrants from Southern and Eastern Europe.  Many of these immigrants came to St. Louis, and into Missouri’s mining regions.  Many of the immigrants were brought in by the mine companies, others lured by the promise of a new life in a new land.Many of these alien miners were from countries that America went to war with in April of 1917, thus increasing tension with miners who were U. S. citizens. The alien miners were also not subject to the draft and military service as the citizen miners were, -adding to the hostility.

On July 13, 1917, a fight erupted between American citizen miners and alien miners, evolving into a “riot.”  In two days approximately 1,000 to 1,500 of the alien miners were forcibly driven from the area.  Units of the Missouri National Guard and the U. S. Army moved in to establish order, and remained in place until the end of the war.

Many of the alien miners were permitted back into the area if they became U. S. citizens, but many left and did not return.

It was July of 1917, but it seems like almost yesterday.

Almost Yesterday
Frank Nickell
Frank Nickell is a history professor at Southeast Missouri State University.
