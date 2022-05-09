2022 Pulitzer Prizes in arts and letters go to Fat Ham and The Netenyahus

Updated May 9, 2022 at 3:49 PM ET

They're the most prestigious awards in America, not just for journalists, but historians, novelists, poets, playwrights, non-fiction writers and composers.

The 2022 Pulitzers were awarded in the following arts and letters categories:

Biography: the late Winfred Rembert and Erin I. Kelly for Chasing Me To My Grave: An Artist's Memoir of the Jim Crow South

Nonfiction: Andrea Elliott for Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City

History: Ada Ferrer for Cuba: An American History and Nicole Eustace for Covered With Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America

Poetry: Diane Seuss for frank: sonnets

Fiction: Joshua Cohen for The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family

Drama: James Ijames for Fat Ham

Music: Raven Chacon for Voiceless Mass

