O.J. Simpson is a 'completely free man' after being granted early release from parole

O.J. Simpson is now "a completely free man," his attorney says after a Nevada parole board granted him early release for his 2008 conviction on armed robbery charges.

Simpson, 74, was granted early discharge for good behavior, his lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, said Tuesday. He had originally been set for release from parole on Sept. 29, 2022, but in the summer, the date was moved up to Feb. 9, according to The Associated Press.

The ex-NFL star and actor was acquitted in the 1994 murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman. He was later found liable for their deaths in a California civil case that ordered him to pay $33.5 million to the victims' families.

Years later, he was convicted of armed robbery in Las Vegas after leading five men, including two with guns, in a confrontation with sports collectibles dealers at a casino hotel. He served nine years in prison before being released in 2017. He had been on parole until now.

Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith confirmed Tuesday that Simpson had been freed on Dec. 1, a day after a state board of parole approved the move.

Simpson has made no public statement on Tuesday's news and has not mentioned it on his Twitter account.

A version of this story originally appeared in the Morning Edition live blog.

