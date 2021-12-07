Let's talk about the best new artists & breakthroughs of 2021

We have many things to be grateful for: vaccines, a steady return to live events and a plethora of great tunes. We've already listed the best albums and songs of the year, so let's talk about the best new artists and breakthroughs of 2021.

Join an online listening party featuring our staff in a conversation about the artists who shaped the year. NPR Music's Ann Powers, Alt.Latino's Anamaria Sayre, World Cafe's Raina Douris, Radio Milwaukee's Tarik Moody and Pop Culture Happy Hour's Stephen Thompson will join host Lars Gotrich in celebrating the best from 2021. This video won't be archived, but we will feature the panel's picks here afterward.

The event will take place on Dec. 9, at 2 p.m. ET – you can RSVP via NPR Presents and watch via NPR Music's YouTube channel. Tune in to hear their picks and drop your best new artists and breakthroughs in the chat. Let's listen together!

