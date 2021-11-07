© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
web header.png
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Politics Chat: Why it took so long to pass the infrastructure bill

By Tamara Keith
Published November 7, 2021 at 7:03 AM CST

We look at what President Biden had to do to get the the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed, and how the efforts to pass the larger $1.75 trillion spending bill are shaping up.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
See stories by Tamara Keith