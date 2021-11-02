A Texas bar wants Mariah Carey's holiday hit only played in December

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

We're near that time in November when some radio stations switch to all holiday music. I personally am fine with Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," but the staff of a bar in Dallas is not. They drew a tinsel line at December 1. If you play this song on the jukebox before then, it will skip. All the manager wants for Christmas is to contain it in December.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU")

MARIAH CAREY: (Singing) I just want you for my own...

