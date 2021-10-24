© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
Sunday Puzzle: It's All About The Categories

By Will Shortz
Published October 24, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT
On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some categories in two words. You name something in each category starting with each initial in the category. Any answer that works is fine.
Example: Zoo Animals --> Zebra, Aardvark
1. Family Members
2. European Volcanoes
3. Road Signs
4. Seven Dwarfs
5. Circus Acts
6. Bakery Products
7. College Majors

Last week's challenge: Name a famous actress (8,6). Change the next-to-last letter of her first name to an S. Then reverse the order of the last three letters, and you'll name a famous ruler. The actress's last name is an anagram of where you would find this ruler. Who is the actress and the ruler?

Challenge answer: Charlize Theron --> Charles I, throne

Winner: Paula Kroeker from Foothills, Alberta, Canada

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Mike Reiss, who's been a show-runner, writer, and producer for The Simpsons. He's also a screenwriter and children's author. Think of a two-word phrase you might see on a laptop computer menu. Remove five letters. What remains, in order, is a three-word phrase you might see on a restaurant menu. What phrases are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Oct. 28, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
