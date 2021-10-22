© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
We've heard about snakes on a plane. How about snake on a crane?

Published October 22, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Scott Detrow. Snakes on a crane - that is what one commenter wrote in response to a video filmed in Dominica. It shows construction workers hoisting an enormous boa constrictor out of the ground. A follow-up video shows three men trying and failing to place it into a small sedan. The animal seemed pretty unfazed by it but was not friendly. But that is OK because you do not want a boa constrictor to offer you a hug. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.