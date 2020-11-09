Cat Who Vanished From Washington State Home Turns Up In Alaska

NOEL KING, BYLINE: Good morning. I'm Noel King. In mid-October, a cat named Panda vanished from his home in Washington state. His owners searched the neighborhood and posted on Facebook. And then, nine days later, a Home Depot employee found Panda in a shipping crate in Kenai, Alaska, almost 2,500 miles from home. Panda was reunited with his family. They honestly have no idea what happened. They think maybe he jumped onto a mail truck and was off. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.