Commentator Mark Allen has this story of the teacher who had the most influence on him growing up. On Halloween during his senior year of high school, the algebra teacher, Rhonda Maloney, wore an elaborate ape mask that probably took hours to create. She was the only one in the school to dress up that day. She was taunted and jeered throughout the day, and Mark has never forgotten how she handled the abuse.

