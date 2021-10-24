-
The National Weather Service has released information about a winter storm that will soon hit southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. National Weather…
-
Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois are digging out of the winter storm this morning that buried the region in ice, sleet and snow.Schools cancelled…
-
Propane prices are reaching a record high at the same time that cold weather is boosting demand throughout the Midwest. The crisis coincides with a late…
-
Snow is now falling across Cape Girardeau as an arctic blast continues to push its way across region. Cape Girardeau saw mainly freezing rain and sleet…