Rock salt is not the only solution to take on icy roads during winter. A southern Illinois company is producing a mixture made from organic beets and salt…
The recent cold snap in Missouri not only came as a shock to the human inhabitants, but the animals as well, according to an expert at the Cape Girardeau…
Propane shortages in the Midwest last winter caused prices to reach a record high and left many homes without heat. With winter on its way, propane users…
Spring may finally be upon us, but the winter season has definitely left its mark on the city of Cape Girardeau. Ice, snow, and cold temperatures will…
It’s that time of year. Our calendars may be showing that it is finally spring but for the 40 million Americans who suffer from allergies, this is not…
UPDATE: After this story was originally posted, Cape Girardeau Public Schools canceled classes for Thursday. Everybody is tired of winter, including…