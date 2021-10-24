-
The Missouri House of Representatives approved a bill Thursday that aims to waive repayment of about 80% of the unemployment money the state said it overpaid people last year.
-
A bipartisan bill passed by the Special Committee on Government Oversight on Wed. Feb. 18, would allow Missourians to keep a portion of overpaid…
-
Missouri's unemployment rate dropped to 4.9% last month, but that's in part because individuals exhausted their unemployment benefits and are leaving the workforce.
-
In December 2013, Congress denied the extension of long-term unemployment benefits. According to pewstates.org, an estimated two million long-term…