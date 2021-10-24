-
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources are beginning the task to restore wetland, riparian and floodplain…
The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service released a new recovery plan this week for the endangered pallid sturgeon.The pallid sturgeon is a large bony fish whose…
A massive number of sturgeons died in Iowa during the drought and heatwave of 2012, and continued warming could put the ancient fish’s future at risk.The…
A small cave-dwelling fish in Perry County has been listed on the endangered species list, but the area where it lives will not be considered critical…
Three government agencies missed their deadline to provide a draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) on the long-delayed St. Johns Bayou And New Madrid…