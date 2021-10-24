-
Two local members of the Missouri House of Representatives have developed a plan to prevent the closure of the Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center.…
-
Governor Jay Nixon outlined a new twist on Monday to his proposal to expand Medicaid in Missouri. The proposal would help small business owners pay for…
-
Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is proposing a budget that would set state government spending at roughly what it was seven years ago, before the nation’s...
-
A bill to turn Missouri into a right-to-work state was the subject of a hearing in Jefferson City Monday. As written, the so-called "Freedom to Work Act...
-
A special session of the Missouri legislature will get underway this evening with the hopes of bringing thousands of new jobs to the state. Democratic...
-
Governor Jay Nixon continued stumping across the state discouraging lawmakers from overriding his veto on an income tax cut bill. One stop was at the…
-
The income tax bill that would eventually reduce income tax rates by about a half of a percent is likely to not be brought up in veto session next month,
-
Perhaps in an effort to put an end to an ongoing political battle over the practice, Gov. Jay Nixon has signed legislation blocking the Department of
-
One day after a Missouri House committee issued subpoenas to several members of Governor Jay Nixon's (D) administration, a Cole County judge has issued a
-
Missouri House Speaker Tim Jones on Thursday formally announced the creation of two interim committees that will look at ways to reform the state's