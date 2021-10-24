-
Narrated by Eileen Collins, the first woman commander of a Space Shuttle, this episode chronicles the story of women in the ultimate Man’s World: the labs…
-
Narrated by Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman in space, this episode tells the unlikely story of Civil Rights and the Space Program. The Space…
-
50 years ago this week, American astronauts took off on Apollo 11 in what would be the first successful mission to land on the moon's surface. KRCU is…
-
In 1969, humans landed on the Moon. But why? Why did we go? The answer has a little bit to do with science and a lot to do with politics. In this episode,…
-
In this two-part episode of The Lunar Landing: A 50th Anniversary Celebration, producer Richard Paul examines the behind-the-scenes, public policy stories…
-
Next month, KRCU Public Radio will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing with special programming. Each year on the…