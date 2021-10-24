-
Using a rare Oval Office address, the president called last week's deadly San Bernardino shooting "an act of terrorism" and outlined how the U.S. is working to combat the growing threat from ISIS.
-
Many of the food terrorism scenarios outlined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration involve liquid.And there’s good reason for that.Liquids like orange…
-
It sounds like the plot of a Hollywood blockbuster. Villains in trench coats scheme ways to cause the most destruction and chaos. They settle on a food…
-
The suspect who attempted to blow up the New York Federal Reserve Bank has ties to southeast Missouri.The FBI arrested Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis…