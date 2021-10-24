-
Illinois’ top prison watchdog group says overcrowding is exacerbating inmate violence.The John Howard Association suspects recent prison closings are…
It looks certain the village of Tamms, Illinois will lose its Supermax prison, and now another closure looms large. The village’s post office announced it…
An arbitrator decided Illinois Governor Pat Quinn can close the Tamms Supermax prison, the all-female Dwight prison, and other facilities.Governor Quinn…
A southern Illinois judge decided in favor of a prison workers union on Wednesday and against the State of Illinois in the ongoing battle over facility…
CAIRO, IL (KRCU/The Cairo Citizen) - Lawyers from the state of Illinois and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME)…