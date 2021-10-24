-
Mo. House Blocks Medicaid Expansion, Sets Aside $6M For New State Park, While Approving State BudgetThe Missouri House has given first-round approval to next year's state budget -- after spending most of Tuesday on amendments to the FY 2015 budget,...
Republican leaders in the Missouri House have scrapped the budget being proposed by Gov. Jay Nixon, a Democrat. Instead they will use last year's budget...
Updated at 4:55 p.m. with quotes from Gov. Nixon, Budget Dir. Luebbering, and several GOP legislative leaders. Citing concerns that lawmakers will override
Revenue collections in Missouri slowed a bit last month, but continued their overall upward trend. From July of 2012 through the end of May, the state…
After nearly 8 hours of debate on Monday, the Missouri Senate has passed next year’s state budget. The roughly $25 billion spending plan still does not…