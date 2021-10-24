-
The St. Louis Cardinals signed ace pitcher Adam Wainwright to a five year contract extension.The contact is worth $97.5 million and is the largest…
The St. Louis Cardinals have announced contract extensions for Manager Mike Matheny and General Manager John Mozeliak. The extensions will keep Matheny in…
Stan Musial, one of baseball's greatest hitters and a Hall of Famer with the St. Louis Cardinals for more than two decades, died over the weekend at the…
The Washington Nationals’ Jayson Werth connected for a ninth inning solo walkoff home run on Thursday to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2 to 1 and send the…
The St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals played the first postseason baseball game in the nation’s capitol in 79 years on Tuesday, and the…
The St. Louis Cardinals pounded pitcher Jordan Zimmerman and the Washington Nationals Monday afternoon 12 to 4 to even the League Division Series at one…