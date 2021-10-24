-
Coleman, a fierce advocate for young sexual assault survivors, took her own life on Tuesday. “She was so brave but she was tired and scared,” her mother wrote on Facebook.
-
We're talking about domestic violence and sexual assault, with Molly Wilhelm, the Education and Community Impact Coordinator at Safe House for Women. The…
-
Police in Cologne are investigating reports of sexual assaults that occurred during New Year's Eve celebrations. Thousands were packed into the city's main square when the attacks occurred.
-
U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., says a staff survey of 440 colleges and universities regarding campus sexual assaults has found that 41 percent of...
-
Even if Southeast Missouri State University is one of the safest campuses in the state of Missouri, issues of date rape, assaults and stalking still exist…
-
The Scott County sheriff’s office arrested a Sikeston doctor for sexual assault this weekend.Dr. Rajesh Malhotra is charged with deviate sexual assault…