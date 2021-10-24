-
“Clearly A Wave Of The Future”: Sen. Blunt Visits Cape To Survey Growth Of Southeast’s Drone ProgramU.S. Senator Roy Blunt made a visit to Southeast Missouri State University this afternoon. He wanted to see the growth Southeast’s unmanned aircraft…
-
While U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., clearly has his philosophical and political differences with the president, last night he praised Barack Obama’s plan ...
-
Republican Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder may have put U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., in a difficult position with his harsh comments about a law Blunt originally...