Columbia Public Schools is asking a judge to dismiss Attorney General Eric Schmitt's lawsuit challenging mask mandates in classrooms. The ACLU of Missouri is also trying to intervene in the case on behalf of three children with disabilities.
The study's findings build on prior evidence that in-person learning is safe and does not contribute to COVID-19 outbreaks when schools implement safety measures.
To keep students in school, more people need to wear masks, practice social distancing and minimize contact with others.