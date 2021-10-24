scanned documents

-
A Missouri House committee looking into the Department of Revenue's now-defunct policy of scanning documents of driver's license applicants is finally
-
Governor Jay Nixon is threatening to lay off state workers unless Republican lawmakers fully fund the Motor Vehicles Division for a full fiscal year.The…
-
House Speaker Tim Jones has formed a committee he says will thoroughly investigate the Department of Revenue’s scanning of source documents for driver’s…
-
Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Kurt Schaefer hosted a public forum Friday afternoon to address recent concerns about the Missouri…
-
The Missouri Department of Revenue will cease scanning source documents for conceal-carry weapons applicants, also known as CCW’s. In a statement released…