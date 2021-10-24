Ryan Shrimplin

-
Where will Cape Girardeau be in 2040 and what will it look like? Answers to those questions have been offered after the Cape Vision 2040 project was…
This week, the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization, also known as SEMPO, had their last round of public engagement sessions for their Regional…
"Cape Vision 2040": Cape Girardeau's New Comprehensive Planning Process Focuses On Public EngagementThe City of Cape Girardeau is adopting a new comprehensive planning process called "Cape Vision 2040". Since adopting their current plan a decade ago, new…
Regional Road Projects In SEMPO TIP Amendment No. 4 Open To Public Viewing And Comment Until July 21The Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization has released its four-year Transportation Improvement Program amendment, also known as a TIP amendment,…