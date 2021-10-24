Roman Catholic Church

-
KRCU's Clayton Hester takes you on the Christmas Country Church Tour - a holiday tradition that’s in its 16th year and managed to keep its annual visits…
-
Southeast Missouri’s Catholic community is reacting to the Pope’s recent announcement of resignation with practiced calm.It was a highly shocking…
-
Citing his age (85) and diminished strength, the pontiff plans to step down effective Feb. 28. It's likely that a conclave to elect a new pope will be held by mid-March. A pope hasn't stepped down this way since 1415.