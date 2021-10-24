-
Critics of the so-called 'right to farm' amendment to Missouri’s state Constitution brought their case to the state Supreme Court Wednesday. The...
-
Two controversial constitutional amendments faced challenges before the Missouri Supreme Court Wednesday. Approved by voters last August, Amendment 5...
-
Missouri’s so-called right to farm amendment is expected to stand after preliminary recount results were posted on the Secretary of State’s website...
-
The Missouri Secretary of State’s office is going to recount the results of Amendment 1, better known as the “Right-To-Farm” amendment, that squeaked to…
-
It was an early night for most of the amendments, but the farm interests had to stay up late. Shortly after midnight, unofficial state returns showed...
-
-
The agriculture industry is a cornerstone of the Midwest economy. In some states, it may even become a right.In Missouri, the so-called “right to farm” is…
-
Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster was in Cape Girardeau today to talk about Amendment 1 - the “right-to-farm” amendment - at the Kirchdoerfer dairy…
-
Do Missouri’s farmers and ranchers need a constitutional amendment to continue their way of life, or does current law offer enough protection? That’s...
-
The Missouri House and Senate have passed a proposed constitutional amendment that would guarantee farmers and ranchers the right to farm and ranch.