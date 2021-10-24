Remote Learning

-
Some districts are bringing students back to classrooms but some schools have already had to close because of possible virus exposure.
Wentzville’s 17,000 students are some of the first and the few in the broader St. Louis region to return to school in person. It’s an experience that’s being missed for most public school children and parents in St. Louis and St. Louis County.
Missouri schools will not reopen for the remainder of the academic year, Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday afternoon. "I am ordering all Missouri...