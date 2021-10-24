-
In this weeks episode of Reel Talk, Collin and Peter wrap up the month June in film. What was the big news coming out in the month, what were the standout…
-
In this episode of Reel Talk, Collin and Peter discuss the new film from Michael Bay, Transformers: The Last Knight. What were their thoughts? Is this a…
-
In this episode of Reel Talk, Collin and Peter discuss Cars 3. Does this movie redeem the downfall of Cars 2? Do we recommend that you give it a watch?…
-
In this episode of Reel Talk, Collin and Peter share their thoughts on the new Wonder Woman film from Warner Brothers Studios. Did it live up to the hype?…
-
In this episode of Reel Talk, Collin and Peter discuss the filmography of master filmmaker Steven Spielberg. They take you on a road trip from the start…
-
In this episode of Reel Talk, Collin and Peter share their top 10 favorite movies of all time! Which genres do they like most? Which movies get their top…
-
In this episode of Reel Talk, Collin and Peter talk box office numbers and industry news for the month of May. Who's leading in numbers and what do we…
-
In this episode of Reel Talk, Collin and Peter continue their their journey through the Wonderful World of Disney! They take you through Disney Feature…
-
In this episode of Reel Talk, Collin and Peter discuss popular films from the 1970's. They also provide a list of their favorites as well as discuss the…
-
In this episode of Reel Talk, Collin and Peter discuss the new film from Marvel Studios, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and preview the upcoming summer…