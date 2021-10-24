Reconstruction

-
Going Public: Southeast Missouri Board Of Governors Approves Phase 1 Of Houck Stadium ReconstructionIn early September, Southeast Missouri State University President Carlos Vargas notified the community of Cape Girardeau that due to a recent structural…
Various road construction and street repairs will be happening in and around Cape Girardeau throughout the month of August. From Tuesday Aug. 17 through…
On Tuesday, July 13th Governor Mike Parson signed SB 262 into law. The bill increases funding for transportation and critical state and local…