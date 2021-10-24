-
Robin Young takes a tour of Flint real estate, and learns that bargain prices can't make up for tainted water.
-
Howard Audsley, who wears dark glasses and has his hair cut short in a crew cut, has been driving his Toyota truck through the state of Missouri for the…
-
This year’s drought has damaged crops, but it hasn’t hurt the price of farmland. In Iowa, prices are up almost 8 percent just since March. That’s forcing…
-
Missouri real estate sales were up by 13 percent in August, as compared to August 2011. That’s according to a new report from the Missouri Association of…