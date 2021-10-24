Public Health Orders

-
Under the new law, Missouri counties and towns will only be able to issue orders that restrict access to businesses, churches and schools for 30 days when the governor declares a public health emergency. Without it, they can impose restrictions for 21 days. The law also bars officials from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to use public facilities and services.
Missouri is one of 13 states to receive a federally funded grant that covers the cost of training on the science of the coronavirus.