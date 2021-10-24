-
A month ago, St. Louis Public Radio reported on the questionable manner in which the state of Missouri got ahold of its potential execution drug. Now...
-
Two weeks ago, Gov. Jay Nixon instructed the Missouri Department of Corrections to come up with a new procedure for carrying out lethal injections. On
-
On Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Corrections announced that it had selected a new drug for upcoming executions: pentobarbital. The change comes
-
Missouri Governor Jay Nixon spoke with KRCU's Jacob McCleland on October 11, 2013 at Trail of Tears State Park's scenic overlook. Nixon spoke about…
-
Updated 10/9/2013 6:42 The Missouri Department of Corrections has announced that it will be returning some of its propofol to its supplier, as the company
-
Governor Jay Nixon said Missouri will be moving forward with two executions later this year, in spite of objections from the American Civil Liberties Union
-
Missouri could soon become the first state to execute prisoners using the drug propofol. That’s the same anesthetic that killed pop star Michael Jackson.…