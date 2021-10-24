President Obama

-
There is still an issue that Congress and the president can't seem to agree upon: What to do with the so-called high-value prisoners.
President Barack Obama detailed Tuesday his efforts to reduce gun violence nationwide, including requiring background checks, creating stricter...
Intended to combat gun violence, the actions include a regulatory change designed to make it harder for gun buyers to avoid background checks.
After a formal request from Gov. Jay Nixon Saturday morning, President Barack Obama has signed an emergency declaration for the state of Missouri. Nixon...
When it comes to the success of students in poverty, UCLA's Pedro Noguera says that "schools can't do it alone."
Approved 407-19, the bill requires anyone who has traveled to Iraq or Syria in the past five years to obtain a visa before entering the U.S.
Using a rare Oval Office address, the president called last week's deadly San Bernardino shooting "an act of terrorism" and outlined how the U.S. is working to combat the growing threat from ISIS.