Gov. Mike Parson has signed a bill that advocates say will help prevent opioid abuse after nearly a decade of failed attempts.
State Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, has been trying to pass a prescription drug monitoring program since she was first elected to the legislature nine years ago.
Legislation creating a statewide prescription drug monitoring program cleared its last major hurdle on Thursday — passing the Missouri Senate 21-10. The...
The Missouri House of Representatives is set to vote Monday on legislation that would create a statewide prescription drug monitoring program . The...
Last month, Gov. Eric Greitens issued an executive order to create a statewide prescription drug monitoring program-or PDMP. Missouri is the last state to…