Police Chief Wes Blair

The Cape Girardeau Police Department recently moved from their previous location on Sprigg Street to their new headquarters located at 2530 Maria Louise…
The recent shooting deaths of two black men has created more tension between African-Americans and law enforcement. And now many wonder if the officers at…
The shooting deaths of two black men in Louisiana and Minnesota by police officers spurred national protests about police brutality and racial-profiling…
Starting this month downtown Cape Girardeau will see more police officers patrolling the streets, thanks to a partnership between the Downtown Cape…