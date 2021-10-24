-
Missouri agreed to settle a lawsuit against opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and three distributors for their part in the opioid crisis. But before states can collect, they must ask many cities and towns to drop their own lawsuits against the companies.
Gov. Mike Parson has signed a bill that advocates say will help prevent opioid abuse after nearly a decade of failed attempts.
The state of prescription opioid abuse in America has steadily been on the rise. According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and…