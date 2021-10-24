New Madrid Seismic Zone

-
For the state of Missouri, February is Earthquake Awareness Month. Missouri is a high-risk, active earthquake zone, and it’s the job of the state…
Geologists with Indiana University and several other Midwestern schools have identified widespread seismic activity along an “underappreciated” seismic…
The United States Geological Survey, or USGS, is taking to the sky this week with a low-flying airplane that will map the subsurface of the New Madrid…
A 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday morning near the town of Trumann, in Northeast Arkansas. It’s the latest in a series of seismic events occurring…