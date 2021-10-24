-
Schools across the U.S. served more than 5 billion meals in the national school lunch program to millions of students last year. Each one of the meals has…
There are mounting concerns about the direction of the farm economy. The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects farm income to fall for the third year in…
Earlier this year, Des Moines, Iowa, made news when the city announced it would sue farmers in a legal battle over fertilizer. The city’s water supply…
California grows almost half the fruits and vegetables in the U.S. It’s also deep in drought and some farms are short on water. That may sound like a…