NASA is set to launch its first space mission from American soil in nearly a decade — with an astronaut from St. Louis County aboard. St. Ann native Bob...
Forty-five years ago this Sunday, Apollo 11 became the first space flight to land men on the moon. At Mission Control in Houston, Gene Kranz was the man...
The two washing machine-sized probes have been collecting data from the lunar surface down to the core. NASA ended the mission by flying the spacecrafts into the side of a mountain on the moon.