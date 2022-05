Scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are tracking multiple cases of monkeypox that have been reported in several countries that don’t normally report monkeypox, including the United States. As of Tuesday, May 25th at 5pm, the CDC had only reported nine cases of Monkeypox in the U.S. Data suggests that prolonged close contact with an infected individual is a significant risk factor for the disease, which is still rare.

