MO COVID-19 Vaccination Plan

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that nearly 2 million Missourians will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by April 9, when every adult in the state qualifies. Parson said the first 900,000 will include homeless people, construction workers and those who work in higher education, all of whom become eligible for the vaccine on March 29.
Health departments across the area are beginning to secure more vaccines for long-term building residents; staff health care workers; as well as emergency…
According to a recent press release from SoutheastHEALTH, distribution and administration of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine continues in the Southeast…