Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty

Ernest Johnson is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. Tuesday
In 2017, then-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens postponed the execution of Marcellus Williams and announced that he would appoint a board of inquiry to review new evidence in the case. That was three years ago this Saturday, and Williams remains on death row at the state prison in Potosi. Opponents of capital punishment are urging Gov. Mike Parson to act on the case.
Updated at 7:45 p.m. with Barton's death Walter Barton was executed Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre . Barton is the first person to...