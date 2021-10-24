-
The US Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that police must obtain a search warrant to draw blood in routine drunk driving arrests.The case stems from a 2010…
-
Southeast Missouri State University hosted a symposium about the Missouri v. McNeely U.S. Supreme Court case on Wednesday evening. The case will decide…
-
The Department of Political Science, Philosophy, and Religion at Southeast Missouri State University will host a symposium Wednesday evening to discuss a…
-
Cape Girardeau prosecuting attorney Morley Swingle will step down from his post to take a prosecutor position in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, his office…