Missouri Ozarks

-
Going Public: Matt Bowyer with MO Dept. of Conservation Talks About Ongoing Wildfire Control Efforts in Southern MOMatt Bowyer, Southeast Region Administrator for the Missouri Department of Conservation, provided an update on the wildfires in southern Missouri. The fires are primarily in Wayne, Reynolds, and Iron Counties, with some scattered throughout the Ozarks. The fires started before a tornado, with high fire weather conditions contributing.
-
Going Public: Matt Bowyer with MO Dept. of Conservation Talks About Ongoing Wildfire Control Efforts in Southern MOMatt Bowyer, Southeast Region Administrator for the Missouri Department of Conservation, provided an update on the wildfires in southern Missouri. The fires are primarily in Wayne, Reynolds, and Iron Counties, with some scattered throughout the Ozarks. The fires started before a tornado, with high fire weather conditions contributing.