Missouri lawmakers are investigating the management of the Department of Social Services for concerns over lack of oversight and transparency.The Kansas…
Two days of hearings are underway by an interim House committee looking into how well state agencies in Missouri are delivering services to their clients.
Alan Freeman is stepping down as Director of the Missouri Department of Social Services, after only five months on the job. Last December, Freeman left
A Missouri House committee heard testimony Monday on efforts to shift state welfare recipients onto federal disability.The Department of Social Services…