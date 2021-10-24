-
The Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau will stay open, but it will now be a private facility.Cottonwood is a mental health facility…
Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center is expected to close its doors on December 31st, but people are fighting against it.Governor Jay Nixon, a…
The Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau is going to close due to budgetary restraints. The announcement came last Tuesday after…
A new youth rehabilitation center called Proverb Academy will open in Morehouse, Missouri in the coming weeks. This new facility will help local kids in…
The Missouri Department of Mental Health released a new study highlighting the benefits of expanding Medicaid in Missouri. With $1.8 billion in Medicaid…