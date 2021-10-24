-
At 12:01 Wednesday morning, Missouri executed inmate Jeffrey Ferguson, marking the state's fifth execution in as many months. Ferguson was put to death...
-
Despite possible or pending investigations into how the state carried out executions by the state auditor, the legislature, two state Boards of Pharmacy...
-
Updated 1/14/14 4:43 pm with news of scheduled hearing and Speaker Tim Jones' response. Several state lawmakers are calling for an investigation into ho...
-
Updated 11:05 pm 12/11/13 Late Wednesday evening, the U.S. Supreme Court vacated a stay of execution for Missouri inmate Allen Nicklasson. Shortly later...
-
Update 7:52 a.m 11/20/13: Missouri carried out the execution of Joseph Paul Franklin a little after 6 a.m. He was put to death after courts overturned...
-
A month ago, St. Louis Public Radio reported on the questionable manner in which the state of Missouri got ahold of its potential execution drug. Now...
-
Updated 10/9/2013 6:42 The Missouri Department of Corrections has announced that it will be returning some of its propofol to its supplier, as the company
-
Governor Jay Nixon said Missouri will be moving forward with two executions later this year, in spite of objections from the American Civil Liberties Union