The Army Corps of Engineers is keeping a close watch on Mississippi River water levels as they begin to drop. River levels have been bouncing up and down…
Legislation is on its way to Governor Jay Nixon that would name the new Mississippi River Bridge being built at St. Louis for the late Cardinals slugger…
The Missouri Senate has given first-round approval to legislation that would name the new Mississippi River Bridge under construction in St. Louis after…
With work underway on the new bridge connecting Missouri and Illinois via I-70 in Downtown St. Louis, politicians and community members are debating an…