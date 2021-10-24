-
Cannabis is beginning to look a lot like a commodity crop.After spending decades in darkened basements and secreted away on small parcels of land,…
Nilvio Aquino weaves through a tangled jungle of marijuana plants at an indoor grow facility in Denver.“Throw your nose in there. It’s nice and pungent,”…
The marijuana industry has a pesticide problem.Many commercial cannabis growers use chemicals to control bugs and mold. But because of the plant’s…
JEFFERSON CITY — Members of Show-Me Cannabis are hoping to persuade lawmakers to support legislation legalizing some marijuana use in Missouri. On...
In 2016, Missouri voters may have the opportunity to vote on the legalization of marijuana. The group Show-Me Cannabis filed an initiative with Missouri’s…
Supporters of a Missouri prison inmate serving life without parole for a marijuana conviction are stepping up their efforts to persuade Gov. Jay Nixon...
Brandy Johnson has done everything she can to take care of her son, Tre. The Bernie, Mo. mother didn’t expect Tre to live through the night when he was…
Colorado made history when it opened up licensed marijuana retail shops this year. Aside from just legalizing the purchase of smoke-able marijuana, it…
A group that advocates for the legalization of marijuana in Missouri spoke to about 100 people Monday in the Cape Girardeau Public Library. The audience…